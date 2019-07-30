

The Canadian Press





Abbotsford police say they're investigating a fight between two people at a city homeless camp that ended with one man being stabbed.

The man is in his 60s has severe wounds, and police say he remains in serious condition in hospital.

The fight happened on Sunday and police say the parties are likely known to each other, but it's unclear what set off the dispute.

Police haven't recovered a weapon and say they believe there is no threat to public safety.