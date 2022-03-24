Home struck by stray bullet during Surrey, B.C., shooting that injured 19-year-old

Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey, B.C., that put a young man in hospital and sent a stray bullet flying into a neighbouring home Wednesday night.

Authorities said the 19-year-old victim's injuries were not life threatening, and that the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Neighbour Ron Petsche, who lives in the Guildford cul-de-sac where the shots rang out, was not the intended target, but said a single bullet entered his home.

"I ran into the kitchen, told my wife to stay in the bedroom," Petsche told CTV News. "All of a sudden I heard this funny noise, and I crept over to the living room and right where I was sitting is where the bullet hole came into the house."

Surrey RCMP said several people reported gunfire in the 15200 block of Flamingo Place at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, but that the victim had fled before officers arrived at the scene.

The young man was later picked up at a different location in the city's Newton neighbourhood and taken to hospital.

Authorities haven't commented on whether the incident could be connected to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict, but said the shooter and victim appear to know each other.

"Although the investigation is in the early stages, evidence indicates that this was a targeted shooting," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

Investigators have asked anyone with information on the incident, or relevant dash cam video, to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.

Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.