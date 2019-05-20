

CTV News Vancouver





Abbotsford police say they responded to a standoff at a home Monday, when a fire broke out inside.

In a release, police say officers were conducting a follow-up with a female victim from a domestic violence investigation, when they discovered the male suspect from the investigation inside the home in the 31700 block of Southdale Crescent.

"The AbbyPD officers ensured the female victim, her 11-year-old child and the basement suite tenants were safely removed from their home while police contained the residence to arrest the male," police said in a statement.

Abbotsford's Emergency Response Team was called in, bringing its armoured vehicle to the home and negotiators to the scene.

At around 1:49 p.m., authorities say they could see smoke and fire inside the master bedroom.

The man left the home, being treated for smoke inhalation, and was arrested.

Police say the 35-year-old suspect is in custody, facing a breach of undertaking charges.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers.