Holidays likely to bring surge in energy use, BC Hydro says

BC Hydro is predicting a surge in electricity use on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic kept most gatherings small or non-existent in 2020.

The electricity provider says its data showed a four-per-cent drop in usage during the evening hours of Christmas Day, and a seven-per-cent drop on Boxing Day compared to 2019.

“BC Hydro data shows the overall residential electricity load dropped significantly on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2020 – especially between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino in a news release.

“We feel this can be directly attributed to less gatherings last year with family and friends, which would typically take place in the evening hours on these holidays.”

This year, 97 per cent of British Columbians plan to gather in-person during the holidays, according to an online survey conducted for BC Hydro by Majid Khoury.

Conducted over three days in late November, the study asked 800 B.C. residents about their Christmas plans, and claims a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.

According to the poll, 44 per cent of B.C. residents plan to cook a big holiday meal, 37 per cent say they'll be hosting more gatherings this year and 43 per cent say they'll be attending more of them.

Many residents also say they'll be decorating more.

All that adds up to the potential for increased electricity use, BC Hydro says.

To save money, the company recommends customers ensure they're using energy-efficient appliances for their hosting needs and LED lights in holiday displays.

More energy-saving tips can be found on the BC Hydro website.