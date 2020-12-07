VANCOUVER -- It is the time of year to get in to the holiday spirit and to get all the gifts ready for under the tree.

On CTV Morning Live, Krissy Vann travelled to the Signature BC Liquor Store at 39th and Cambie to learn about some holiday favourites.

Category manager Adele Shaw shared some top picks for spirits to gift the grown ups on your list.

The top picks were:

Dalmore Principal Collection 12-Year-Old Luxury Gift Set

Aperol Bespoke Glass Holiday Gift Pack

Macallan Sherry Oak 12-Year-Old (BCL Select)

Adictivo Tequila Extra Anejo

Category manager Kim Giesbrecht joined the show to highlight top wine gifts in a variety of price points.

The top picks were:

Chenin Blanc T & V Careme Terre Brulee Le Blanc 2018 (BCL Select)

Chardonnay Nautilus Estate Marlborough 2018 (BCL Select)

Shiraz Torbreak Woodcutters Barossa 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon Penfolds Bin 407 Gift Box 2018

For those that are looking to gift something with a more personal touch, award-winning bartender David Wolowidnyk joined the show with an idea.

Wolowidnyk suggested creating a batch cocktail. He created the Vancouver Cocktail on CTV Morning Live.

This cocktail uses Long Table London Dry Gin, Martini Rosso and Benedictine B and B.

On the show Wolowidnyk shared the fascinating local history of the drink.

Check out the videos attached for all recipes and details on gift giving suggestions.

For holiday shopping needs, select BC Liquor Stores are open early and are offering extended holiday hours.

The health and safety of patrons is of utmost importance.

Protective shields at checkout areas, floor decals for physical distancing and increased cleaning and sanitization are being done to provide a safe shopping experience.

The friendly staff at BC Liquor Store have immense product knowledge and will be happy to assist in finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.