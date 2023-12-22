Holiday delays on BC Ferries vessels each caused by 1 sick worker
Holiday travel started with a hiccup for hundreds of BC Ferries passengers on Friday after two vessels were unexpectedly held at dock – each due to a single staff member being sick.
Two morning sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were delayed by about an hour due to staffing issues on both the Coastal Celebration and the Queen of New Westminster.
BC Ferries has warned travellers to expect further delays on both vessels as the Crown corporation attempts to catch up with its schedule.
"Our crew will try to make up time wherever they can, and our terminal staff will help them do that by trying to load the vessels as quickly as they can, but obviously we have to do that in a safe manner," said spokesperson Deborah Marshall.
"Most likely, these vessels will be running a bit behind."
The first affected sailings were the Coastal Celebration's 7:45 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay and the Queen of New Westminster's 8 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen.
Nearly an hour after the Coastal Celebration was delayed, BC Ferries announced on social media that "a replacement crew member has arrived," allowing the sailing to continue. The staffing issue on the Queen of New Westminster was eventually resolved as well.
Passengers have been advised to check the BC Ferries website to find out if their sailing is behind schedule.
More than 152 sailings are being added between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island over the coming days to accommodate people travelling over the holidays.
