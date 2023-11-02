Holiday and non-holiday activities to check out this weekend in Vancouver

With Halloween in the rear-view, the Christmas season is barrelling toward us. Those inclined to embrace the holidays early will find festive markets already on offer this weekend, but there are also plenty of options for those who say "humbug" to Christmas in early November.

CHECK OUT A HOLIDAY MARKET

There are at least three free holiday markets happening across Metro Vancouver this weekend.

In East Van, Trinity Grace United Church will hold a Fair Trade and Local Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with live music and snacks available for purchase alongside locally and ethically made products. The church is located at 803 East 16th Ave.

On the North Shore, the West Vancouver Community Centre will also be hosting a free holiday market Saturday at 2121 Marine Dr. This one, put on by Portobello West, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features "a selection of 30-plus local BC artists, designers and producers," according to organizers.

Out in Port Moody, Site B on Brewery Row will be transformed into a holiday market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. In addition to vendors, there will be opportunities to get professional holiday photos taken, according to organizers.

LUMIERE LIGHT DISPLAYS DOWNTOWN

While not explicitly a holiday event, the 2023 Lumière Festival is set to bring lights and cheer to the darkened streets of downtown Vancouver from Thursday through Monday.

Celebrating its 10th year, the free festival will showcase interactive, light-focused art pieces from local and international artists at 10 locations around the downtown peninsula, including in Yaletown, Gastown and the West End.

Each night's exhibitions take place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A list of performances and displays – and their locations – can be found on the Lumière website.

PLAYOFF TIME

BC Place will also be lit up this weekend, with both the BC Lions and the Vancouver Whitecaps opening the upper bowl to accommodate big crowds for playoff games.

The Lions kick off first, hosting the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL's Western Division semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A win would see the team return to the Western Final for the second straight year.

The Whitecaps' playoff picture is less straightforward. The club lost the first match of its three-game series with LAFC in Los Angeles last weekend, and will need a victory to stay alive and force a Game 3. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

BALLET BC OPENS ITS SEASON

Athletic prowess of a different sort will be on display at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre starting Thursday night, as Ballet BC opens its 2023-24 season with performances of "HERE."

The show "features the return of one of the most popular works in Ballet BC’s repertoire by a legendary creator, an anticipated world premiere from a choreographer new to the company, and an epic large ensemble piece," according to the ballet's website.

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

More information about the show's three components – Enemy in the Figure, Little Star and BOLERO X – as well as ticket information, can be found online.

STILL CREEK FESTIVAL

The City of Vancouver is in the process of developing a new Rupert and Renfrew Station Area Plan, mapping the future of an area that includes the city's only salmon-bearing creek – Still Creek.

An unusual part of the planning process will take place Saturday, when the city will collaborate with Still Moon Arts on the Still Creek Festival, a family-friendly drop-in event celebrating the creek and the neighbourhood.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the northeast portion of the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot on Grandview Highway.

"Drop by to learn more about Still Creek, paint a fish for the Stream of Dreams mural, share ideas on Still Moon Arts Community Vision Quilt and enjoy children’s entertainers," the Still Moon Arts website reads.