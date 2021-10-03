Hockey fans fill Rogers Arena to watch Canucks game for first time since pandemic began

Vancouver -

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fans were welcomed inside Rogers Arena to watch the Vancouver Canucks.

It was March 10, 2020 when the Canucks last played in front of their home town fans inside their home stadium.

However, on Sunday Afternoon, 9,108 people filed into Rogers Arena as the Canucks hosted the Winnipeg Jets in preseason action.

“It’s really great, I really like the environment,” said Canucks fan Hanna Asin.

Strict COVID-19 measures have been set in place. Those 12 years of age and up are required to show proof that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Masks are mandatory at all times unless you’re eating or drinking, and the stadium can only allow half it’s usual capacity.

“I think they’ve put in a good effort to make everyone feel safe,” Asin said.

Sparked by the home town crowd, the Canucks knocked off the Jets 3-2.

After the game, Canucks Captain Bo Horvat spoke on the impact of once again having fans.

“You guys have no idea how much better it is,” he said.

“Not only just atmosphere-wise, it brings more life to the building, brings more life to our team.”

The Canucks will host two more pre season games on Oct. 5 and Oct. 9, with the same COVID-19 protocols in place.

And for their regular season home-opening game on Oct. 26, people must also show proof of vaccination to enter the building.

The organization said last week that it is still holding out hope that it will be allowed a full crowd for opening night.