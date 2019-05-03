The former player who brought forward abuse allegations against a former Vancouver Whitecaps women's and Canadian national team coach says the club shouldn't be allowed to handle an internal investigation.

Ciara McCormack wrote a blog post earlier this year, laying out concerns and unproven allegations against the former coach of a youth soccer program in Surrey, who coached the Whitecaps women's team in 2008 and worked with the Canadian women's national team program.

Whitecaps owners Greg Kerfoot and Jeff Mallett issued an open letter to fans on Tuesday, apologizing for any pain and suffering female players may have experienced in connection with the allegations.

McCormack says she's pleased to see the owners finally put their name to a statement, but says the letter raises more questions.

"I think the language was different," she told CTV News Vancouver. "The words they used was always 'parting of ways' and that changed in the latest statement. And with termination, why was the person terminated and what's their duty – especially under such circumstances – what's their duty to tell players that come next?"

She says a timeline the Whitecaps released at the same time as the letter outlining the actions the club has taken since the allegations came to light was incomplete and had "glaring issues."

McCormack says she first alerted Whitecaps executive Bob Lenarduzzi in 2007 with concerns about bullying and abuse.

The Whitecaps' timeline only addresses concerns raised in 2008.

The latest statement from the Major League Soccer team says the club will be hiring an ombudsperson to examine its workplace policies and make the results of its investigation public.

But McCormack says that isn't good enough.

"I think a huge problem in this is the organization investigating themselves. I don’t think they should be trusted with an investigation, based on what happened in 2008. I think that if there is an investigation, our group of players should be conducting it," she said referencing her and a group of 13 anonymous players who have made similar statements about abuse and misconduct.

"History speaks for itself in terms of how much they can be trusted for the truth."

While McCormack and other players say they haven't received support from the club, fans of the team have been more supportive.

"If there's a positive to be had in this, I think the way the community has rallied around us is very inspiring and makes us very optimistic that significant change will come out of this."

Supporters groups have organized protests and staged walkouts regarding the way the soccer club has handled the allegations.

"We are still committed to supporting the women who have come forward with their stories of abuse and harassment," the Southsiders said on its website. "Until they have had their concerns addressed to their satisfaction, our clubs' executives and owners must hear (and) see our displeasure at their handling of this matter."

McCormack admits going public with her concerns – in 2007 and now – has taken a toll, but doesn't regret a thing.

" I think personally no matter how this plays out it's been a huge weight off my shoulders," she said. "It feels like a big burden I was carrying around for a long time and it's been a long road, but I personally feel very grateful for the people that have stepped up."