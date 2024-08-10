VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • ‘Historical military explosive’ dropped off at Sidney, B.C., thrift store turns out to be fake

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    

    A Greater Victoria thrift store was closed down Saturday afternoon after someone dropped off a possible explosive, which was ultimately deemed to be fake, according to authorities.

    Local RCMP said an employee at Thrift on Fourth in Sidney reported the “possible historical military explosive device” around 2:30 p.m.

    “As a safety precaution, police have evacuated and contained the area while they await assistance from ordinance personnel from the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt,” Mounties wrote in a news release issued around 5:15 p.m.

    In an update Sunday morning, police said that navy explosive experts arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and determined the device was fake.

    “The RCMP would like to thank the Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt for its assistance with this matter and the public for their patience,” the detachment wrote. “The area has now been cleared.”

