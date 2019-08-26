

Alyse Kotyk, Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A man has been rescued after injuring himself while trying to help his dog who had fallen down a bluff near Buntzen Lake Sunday night.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue say they got a call at around 5 p.m. after a man injured his back and could no longer move. The 45-year-old Maple Ridge man, Mike Niedzielski, was trying to reach his dog who had fallen down a 15-foot bluff.

Coquitlam SAR sent five members up to the junction of Swan Falls Trail and Dilly Dally Loop. Crews reached the pair at around 1 a.m., bringing a tent with them for the night. They were then rescued by helicopter just after first light Monday morning.

Both Niedzielski and his dog, Hunter, are OK. Hunter will see a vet later today.

"The terrain is treacherous, it is extremely steep and if it was moist out it would be very slippery," said Bob Hetherington, manager of Coquitlam Search and Rescue.

"This individual did the right thing, he called for help, and that's what we want people to do. He also left a plan of where he was going, and his wife had that, and contacted us when we got his co-ordinates, so we knew exactly where he was, so that limits the huge search area down to a smaller area," Hetherington said.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue is encouraging people to take essential items with them on hikes. The below photo was provided by Coquitlam SAR.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott in Coquitlam

Great news. Mike and his dog Hunter have been successfully rescued after both were hurt on a hike last night near Buntzen Lake. Field crews from @CoquitlamSAR hiked in to them overnight. Update coming here: https://t.co/Q4zkdicaeW pic.twitter.com/PCBakmOr84 — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) August 26, 2019 Meet Hunter, today’s Buntzen “Rescue” dog. Kept his owner warm overnight as they waited for SAR crews after both were hurt on a hike. Cutest interview subject ever. He will have a trip to the vet today but seemed happy to be getting lots of attention. https://t.co/y8wsyDcwht pic.twitter.com/jETfQaigEV — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) August 26, 2019