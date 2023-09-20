Vancouver

    • Highway 1 reopens after truck hits overpass in North Vancouver

    This photo, posted to Twitter by Miller Capilano Highway Services shows a truck that crashed into an overpass on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Image credit: Twitter/MillerCapilano4) This photo, posted to Twitter by Miller Capilano Highway Services shows a truck that crashed into an overpass on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Image credit: Twitter/MillerCapilano4)

    A section of Highway 1 reopened in North Vancouver Wednesday morning after an overnight closure due to a truck hitting an overpass, according to officials.

    On Tuesday evening around 7 p.m., DriveBC posted online about the incident at the Main Street overpass, asking drivers to use the Lions Gate Bridge instead. At 3 a.m. Wednesday, an update said the route had reopened. 

    Photos show an oversized cargo load slamming into the overpass and nearly falling off the truck. 

    According to the Ministry of Transportation’s bridge strike data, there have been nine bridge strikes this year. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/vehicle-safety-enforcement/information-education/bridge-strikes-data

    In July, the province said it was working with the trucking industry to review fines and penalties for bridge strikes.

    CTV News has reached out to the ministry and will update the story once we receive a response.

    • Anti-LGBTQ rallies will be met with counter protests in Victoria, across Canada

      Protests and counter-protests for and against Canada's trans and LGBTQ community are being planned across Canada on Wednesday. British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, called the anti-LGBTQ marches "hate-fuelled" and said while peaceful demonstration protects democracy and generates debate, the human rights of the trans and LGBTQ community "is not up for debate."

    • Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet

      A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.

