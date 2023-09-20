Highway 1 reopens after truck hits overpass in North Vancouver
A section of Highway 1 reopened in North Vancouver Wednesday morning after an overnight closure due to a truck hitting an overpass, according to officials.
On Tuesday evening around 7 p.m., DriveBC posted online about the incident at the Main Street overpass, asking drivers to use the Lions Gate Bridge instead. At 3 a.m. Wednesday, an update said the route had reopened.
Photos show an oversized cargo load slamming into the overpass and nearly falling off the truck.
According to the Ministry of Transportation’s bridge strike data, there have been nine bridge strikes this year. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/vehicle-safety-enforcement/information-education/bridge-strikes-data
In July, the province said it was working with the trucking industry to review fines and penalties for bridge strikes.
CTV News has reached out to the ministry and will update the story once we receive a response.
