VANCOUVER -- Extreme winds led to thousands of power outages across B.C., hitting the Lower Mainland's North Shore particularly hard.

According to BC Hydro, most of the outages were caused by either wires being down or trees being down across wires.

"Early this morning we did see some outages pop up as a result of gusts of wind, damaging our equipment. We saw trees and branches fall onto our power lines and knock down power poles, resulting in outages for our customers," Tanya Fish, spokesperson for BC Hydro told CTV News Vancouver.

"We're seeing a number of downed lines as a result of the high winds and trees and branches coming into contact with our equipment."

Several schools in North Vancouver had to delay their opening times Wednesday morning because of the outages.

The following schools are set to open at 11 a.m.:

Braemar Elementary

Canyon Heights Elementary

Carisbrooke Elementary

Carson Graham Secondary

Cleveland Elementary

Dorothy Lynas Elementary

Handsworth Secondary

Highlands Elementary

Larson Elementary

Montroyal Elementary

Mountainside Secondary

Westview Elementary

Many outages are expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

BC Hydro is also keeping an eye on wind in the Fraser Valley and Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver. Gusts of up to 90 km/h can be expected, the warning says.

"Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring. An arctic ridge of high pressure over the BC interior will intensify this morning," Environment Canada says.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

BC Hydro is reminding customers to keep their distance from downed power lines – at least 10 metres – and to report them to 911.