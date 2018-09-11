

CTV Vancouver





A convicted criminal with a violent past is set to reside in Metro Vancouver, according to BC Corrections.

Officials issued a warning to the public Tuesday about 27-year-old Bryan Kelly, whose criminal history includes assaults, possession of a weapon, robberies and a drug offence.

Kelly is described as a 5-8 Caucasian man. He weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is subjected to 23 court-imposed conditions, including that he does not consume or possess any alcohol or other controlled substances

Kelly is barred from being in bars, taverns and liquor stores and isn’t allowed to own or carry any weapons or ammunition.

According to the conditions, he can’t be away from home between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. His movements will be monitored through electronic supervision.

Anyone who sees Kelly violating any of the mentioned conditions is asked to contact local police.