VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police have issued a warning about a high-risk sex offender who plans to live in the city.

Howard Geddes Skelding, 28, just completed a two-year sentence for sexual assault and indecent acts.

Police say he poses a significant risk to women and is at high risk of reoffending, particularly if he's using drugs.

He's about 160 pounds, 5' 8" tall with short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar above his right eye.

Skelding will be on probation for three years and must comply with several release conditions, which include not possessing weapons such as firearms, ammunition, explosives or knives. He has to attend all counselling and treatment as directed by his probation officer and must not use alcohol or non-prescription medications.

Anyone who sees Skelding violating his release conditions is asked to call 911.