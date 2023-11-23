High-risk sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Surrey: RCMP

A high-risk sex offender was released from prison on Thursday — prompting a warning from Mounties and the city's mayor.

Surrey RCMP urged the public to be on the lookout for 61-year-old Brian Abrosimo, who they describe as a "dangerous" sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend.

He is described as having short grey hair with hazel eyes, a grey moustache and a white beard. RCMP said Abrosimo stands at 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

"Abrosimo completed an 18-year prison sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon, and forcible confinement in 2020, at which time he was placed on a 10-year long-term supervision order, which expires in October 2030," Mounties said in a news release Thursday, adding that he poses a significant risk to the safety of both adolescent and adult women.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke issued a statement Thursday, calling Abrosimo's release into the city "outrageous."

"It is outrageous that a convicted, violent sex offender that is deemed to be at a high-risk to re-offend is being released into Surrey, a city that has more children per capita than anywhere in the province," the statement reads. "Brian Abrosimo is a child predator that raped an 11-year-old girl in Langley. A judge called Abrosimo's offences 'the most heinous and grave crimes known to our society' and it is reprehensible that this dangerous sex predator is being released into our community."

Locke goes on to say that Abrosimo's release into the city is "yet another blatant example of what is wrong with our justice system."

Mounties said Abrosimo is bound by the terms of his long-term supervision order, which includes the following conditions:

• He must abide by a curfew and have an electronic supervision agreement;

• He must reside at a Community Correctional Centre, Community Residential Facility or another residential facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada;

• Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form;

• Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who is aware of his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his parole supervisor;

• Geographic restrictions: Not to travel to Abbotsford or Langley, B.C.;

• Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor;

• Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication and over-the-counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer;

• Not to be in the company of sex trade workers;

• Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate, such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational facilities, unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor;

• No direct or indirect contact with the victims or any member of the victims' families.

Anyone who sees Abrosimo violating any of these conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.