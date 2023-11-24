High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley to remain in custody until Dec. 8

Randall Hopley, a high-risk sex offender whose disappearance sparked a 10-day manhunt, will remain in custody until next month.

A bail hearing scheduled for Friday in Vancouver was put over until Dec. 8. Hopley did not appear in court.

Hopley is alleged to have breached the conditions of his long-term supervision order when he cut off his ankle monitor after leaving a halfway house on Nov. 4 – two days before he was set to stand trial on two charges of breaching other conditions of that order.

The order was put in place after Hopley – who has a history of sexual offences against children – finished serving his sentence for the abduction of an 11-year-old boy in Sparwood, B.C.

The intense search for Hopley came to an end outside of a Vancouver police building on the Downtown Eastside where he told investigators he was planning on truning himself in because he was cold.