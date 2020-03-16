VANCOUVER -- In light of COVID-19 precautions being taken elsewhere in B.C., CTV News asked a restaurateur what eateries are doing to keep clients safe.

Owner of the Glowbal Restaurant Group Emad Yacoub says the risk to patrons is low.

"There are going to be empty tables everywhere," he says. "The restaurants are empty, so you don't need to worry about it."

But some restaurants are taking further steps, including some of those in Glowbal's group.

Yacoub says he has hand sanitizer stations set up at the front doors, and staff will be wearing gloves.

“We want to make sure it’s a safe environment for everybody.”

Restaurants are struggling as people choose to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and Yacoub says layoffs and closures are inevitable.

In an effort to combat a dip in sales, a group of independent restaurateurs from the Metro Vancouver area have joined together to offer a fixed price menu until March 31.

The menu features three-course meals priced at $20, $30 and $40 as a way to encourage “those who are healthy and are comfortable with dining out” to support their local restaurants.

They also point out that delivery and take-out options are available at many restaurants for those unable to dine in.

Other ways they’ve highlighted to show support for local businesses include buying gift cards, sharing photos on social media and writing positive reviews online.

Yacoub was also asked about whether he thought restaurants should close, and what measures he'd like to see from the government in the event that they have to. Watch the interview for more.