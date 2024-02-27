Here's how much snow is expected to fall in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with a wintry mix heralding a sloppy evening commute for Metro Vancouver.

The warning also covers the Fraser Valley and the Sea to Sky Highway, with up to 25 centimetres expected in Whistler.

The weather agency says areas including North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge could receive about five centimetres of snow, starting in the late afternoon.

Environment Canada is also warning motorists on the Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler to watch out for reduced visibility and possibly hazardous driving conditions stemming from heavy snow.

The warning calls for as much as 20 centimetres of accumulation in the Howe Sound region including Squamish and 10 centimetres in the Fraser Valley area near Hope.

A winter storm watch is also in place for both the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, with forecasts calling for gusty winds and heavy snow lasting into Thursday.

Similar winter storm watches are also in place for Highway 3 from Grand Forks to Creston and Highway 1 from Sicamous to Golden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.