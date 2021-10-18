Here's how much it rained over the weekend due to Metro Vancouver's 'atmospheric river'

Vancouver -

After recording days of heavy rain, parts of Metro Vancouver are still dealing with the aftermath.

Metro Vancouver was under a rainfall warning for multiple days over the weekend due to "a moderate atmospheric river" that arrived on B.C.'s southern coast late last week. In the end, Environment Canada recorded just over 80 millimetres of accumulated rain in Vancouver over the weekend, including Friday.

Saturday was the wettest, with 43.3 millimetres of rain. Friday recorded 30.1, according to Environment Canada, while Sunday saw 7.2. Those three days made up more than three quarters of this month's total rainfall so far.

While the rainfall warnings and related flood advisories have lifted, some trails are still closed because of the weekend's weather.

"I think this heavy rain is going to change the trail surface, the trail conditions, there's no question," said Sandra Riches of BC Adventure Smart Program.

Both the Grouse Grind and the BCMC Trail were closed because of the rain and flooding.

"Trails will only reopen when they have been assessed as safe," a notice from Metro Vancouver said.

RAIN RETURNING TO FORECAST

Lower Mainland residents will get a brief break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada's forecast suggests.

Monday is predicted to be mainly cloudy, but Tuesday is expected to see more sun and highs of 14 C.

By Wednesday, however, periods of rain will likely return and stay in the forecast through next weekend.

Environment Canada predicts temperatures will stay fairly steady, with most days this week seeing highs of 14 and lows of 9 C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's St. John Alexander