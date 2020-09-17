Advertisement
Here are the names chosen for the Broadway Subway stations
A map from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation shows the locations of six stations on the Broadway Subway line.
VANCOUVER -- Officials have announced the names of the stations that will be part of the Broadway Subway project.
Earlier this month it was confirmed that construction on the $2.83-billion project would begin this fall, and the locations of the stations were announced one year ago, almost to the day.
They'd also provided tentative names at that time.
In Thursday's update, representatives from all levels of government and TransLink revealed that not much had changed in a year.
All but two of the stations will be called the names first announced on Sept. 18, 2019.
The names are as follows:
- Great Northern Way – Emily Carr
- Mount Pleasant
- Broadway – City Hall
- Oak – Vancouver General Hospital (VGH)
- South Granville
- Arbutus
Emily Carr was initially just called Great Northern Way, and Oak – VGH was initially called Fairview – VGH.