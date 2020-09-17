VANCOUVER -- Officials have announced the names of the stations that will be part of the Broadway Subway project.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that construction on the $2.83-billion project would begin this fall, and the locations of the stations were announced one year ago, almost to the day.

They'd also provided tentative names at that time.

In Thursday's update, representatives from all levels of government and TransLink revealed that not much had changed in a year.

All but two of the stations will be called the names first announced on Sept. 18, 2019.

The names are as follows:

Great Northern Way – Emily Carr

Mount Pleasant

Broadway – City Hall

Oak – Vancouver General Hospital (VGH)

South Granville

Arbutus

Emily Carr was initially just called Great Northern Way, and Oak – VGH was initially called Fairview – VGH.