Heated exchange over controversial bike lane results in Vancouver Park Board cutting meeting short

More than 40 people signed up to speak at the Vancouver Park Board meeting Monday night, but the meeting ended early after an exchange between a member of the public and Chair Camil Dumont.

Phil Rankin was the third person to speak regarding the 94-page Stanley Park Mobility Study, which was set to be voted on by the board that meeting. A main focus of the study revolves around the controversial bike lane, which was set-up during the start of the pandemic.

Rankin expressed his disappointment with the bike lane, referring to the board and city staff as "ideological." Dumont then cut off Rankin’s microphone.

“OK, we’re going to stop you there,” said Dumont. “Accusations of staff being ideological are outside the boundaries and scope of what’s appropriate considering our code of conduct.”

Rankin continued to speak, despite his microphone being cut off. Dumont then called for a break to ease the tension, before ending the meeting altogether.

“Currently we have members on our staff team and also commissioners who feel threatened and do not feel safe right now,” said Dumont, just moments before the meeting ended and online broadcast was stopped.

Rankin is a lawyer representing five clients who filed a human rights complaint against the park board and City of Vancouver, arguing the bike lane’s impact on traffic makes access to the park more difficult for people with mobility issues who need to drive.

The meeting is set to reconvene Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. There are 37 people still signed up to speak.