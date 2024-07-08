Heat wave triggers air quality advisory in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

An air quality advisory is in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser valley, as a heat wave in the region produces elevated levels of smog.

Metro Vancouver Regional District issued the advisory Monday, saying it is expected to remain in effect for several days.

"Hot and sunny weather in combination with local emissions has resulted in elevated levels of ground-level ozone," the advisory says.

The advisory covers most of Metro Vancouver including of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster the Tri-Cities and Langley. Some parts of Richmond and Delta are not included. In the Fraser Valley, the advisory covers Abbottsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope.

"Consider postponing or limiting outdoor activities, especially for people at risk, including those with lung and heart conditions, diabetes, pregnant people, infants, children, and older adults," the advisory says.

"Take it easy and take frequent breaks if outdoor activities cannot be avoided."

People are also being encouraged to seek out indoor spaces with air conditioning, to stay hydrated and to check on those who are most at risk of heat-related illness.

The advisory comes amid heat warnings for the Lower Mainland and many other regions in the province.

In an update Monday, Environment Canada said high temperatures are expected to persist until at least Wednesday.

"This is the first widespread heat event of the year for Western Canada. The area has had a few hot days so far this year, but southern B.C. for instance has had a cool May and June, so residents' bodies are not acclimated to the heat," said Jennifer Smith, national warning preparedness meteorologist.

On Sunday, daily high temperature records were broken in 22 places.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk