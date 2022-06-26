Heat warning issued for Lower Mainland as temperatures rise

While most of B.C. remains under a special weather statement as the summer's first hot weather rolls through, the advisory has been upgraded to a heat warning for the Lower Mainland.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound Sunday morning, saying it's expected to be in place through Monday.

For most of the region, temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-to-high 20s near the water and the low 30s farther inland, but the Fraser Valley is expected to see daytime highs close to 34 C and overnight lows in the high teens, according to the warning.

That combination of highs and lows meets the criteria for a heat warning, Environment Canada said, noting that elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness.

The hot weather also means an increase in snowmelt in the mountains and increased streamflows in local rivers and creeks due to runoff, the weather agency added, urging people to seek localized information from the B.C. River Forecast Centre and Avalanche Canada.

"Temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled airmass pushes onshore," Environment Canada said.

A heat warning is not the same thing as an extreme heat emergency, which is what the province experienced during the record-breaking heat dome last year.

Both scenarios can cause heat-related illness, however, especially for children, the elderly and other vulnerable members of society.

Environment Canada reminded British Columbians to watch for the effects of heat-related illness, such as "swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," the agency said.