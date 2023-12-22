Health authorities warn of rise in strep infections among B.C. children

Health authorities in British Columbia are warning the public about higher levels of strep bacterial infections among children.

A joint statement from the Provincial Health Services Authority, the BC Centre for Disease Control and BC Children's Hospital says there have been 51 cases of group A streptococcal infections this year among people under 20.

That is more than twice the number forecasted by health officials, with only 20 cases last year.

Streptococcus bacteria causes illnesses such as strep throat or skin infections including impetigo.

While most people recover with antibiotic use, infections can spread and become life-threatening in the form of pneumonia or toxic shock.

Health officials are asking caregivers to monitor children who have been ill with symptoms such as a fever lasting beyond five days, full body rashes and difficulties with breathing possibly meaning an infection.

The statement says there has been a rise in strep infections across Canada and in other countries, with B.C. reporting 547 cases this year for all ages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.