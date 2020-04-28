VANCOUVER -- Several headstones at a Metro Vancouver cemetery have been vandalized, a local historical society says.

Photos posted to social media by the Surrey Historical Society Sunday show multiple damaged headstones at the Surrey Central Cemetery.

The headstones appear to be broken at the base and knocked over. Caution tape can be seen wrapped around the area.

The society says many of the headstones, which are in the pioneer's section of the cemetery, were over a century old.

"Hopefully restoration can occur swiftly and not be too costly," the society wrote in a Facebook post.