At 11 a.m., people across the province observed two minutes of silence to honour the men and women who have served and are currently serving.

“I fought for freedom. I fought to make sure my kids live with no fear,” are the words penned by veteran Arthur Leggett.

Leggett was 16 when he lied about his age to enlist in the Second World War. He also saw conflict in the Korean War where he served as a cook.

Leggett passed away in 2012, but his family attends the Remembrance Day service as a way to pay tribute.

“When he did pass away, he did ask us to continue this for him. I did get to lay a wreath in his honour with his name on it,” said Markus McNeilly.

On Sunday, McNeilly carried on his grandfather’s legacy by attending the Vancouver’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square.

McNeilly held onto a framed photo of his grandfather in his uniform, which was taken in front of the cenotaph.

“He lived for this day. He would put this outfit on in October. He would make sure it would be ready for this day; it’s what he waited for all year,” he explained.

Sunday also marks 100 years since the armistice that ended the First World War, also known as the war to end all wars.

A legacy passed down generations.



Markus McNeilly proudly holds a photo of his late grandfather Arthur Leggett, who served in the Second World War and Korean War.



“When he did pass away, he did ask us to continue this for him."



