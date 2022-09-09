Haze from U.S. wildfires prompts air quality statements in southern B.C.
Haze from wildfires burning in Washington state, Idaho and the British Columbia Interior is expected to create smoky skies across much of southern B.C. over the weekend.
Environment Canada has posted air-quality statements for the Fraser Valley and a large section of southeastern B.C., while haze is also expected across Metro Vancouver on Saturday.
The BC Wildfire Service says a lightning-caused blaze sparked in northern Washington state last month now covers 70 square kilometres, including nearly 31 square kilometres that have burned in Manning Park, east of Vancouver, since the fire crossed the border last week.
Flames are within five kilometres of the Manning Park Resort, prompting an evacuation alert for 180 properties in the nearby community of Eastgate, but no homes or park infrastructure have been lost.
The wildfire service is also keeping a close eye on a suspected human-caused fire that broke out Thursday night just west of Hope and has charred more than 30 hectares of bush in steep terrain close to Highway 1, but is not threatening the busy route or nearby properties.
A separate blaze in northern Idaho is also wafting smoke across southeastern B.C., while small fires in the southern Okanagan and Regional District of Central Kootenay have forced evacuation alerts, but only the Manning Park fire and two in northeast B.C. are ranked as fires of note.
The wildfire service says wind and heat are complicating the fire fight in the northeast where a 132-square-kilometre fire west of Hudson's Hope and a 60-square-kilometre blaze southeast of Tumbler Ridge remain out of control, prompting evacuation orders and alerts for surrounding communities.
Nearly 200 fires are currently burning in B.C., with 77 reported in the last week, and the wildfire service says the majority have been caused by lightning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
How Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the Queen's death
Like Canadian stamps and currency, Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
Spies, crowns and Helen Mirren: 10 films and documentaries about the Queen
The first documentary about the Queen was about her coronation, but since then she's inspired comedy cameos and Oscar-winning films alike.
King Charles III names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Queen Elizabeth II era.
Teenager charged with murder following stabbing in Nanaimo
A young man has been charged with the second degree murder of a 29-year-old man with a development disability in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this week. The man was found with serious injuries at Maffeo Sutton Park around 11:30 p.m. Monday, after police were called to the park for an initial complaint about a group of youths intimidating a security guard. While searching the area, Mounties discovered a man suffering from serious stab wounds, and another man who had been doused with bear spray.
Historic Sooke hotel back on the market for $13.3M after renovations
A historic Vancouver Island hotel that has been at the centre of legal battles for years is back on the market. The two-storey, 28-room Sooke Harbour House hotel and restaurant on Whiffin Spit Road is listed for $13.3 million through NAI Commercial.
Nanaimo RCMP nab paddlers after 'alcohol-fueled' escape attempt
Nanaimo RCMP say two drunk boaters were arrested Monday following a "frantic attempt at paddling off into the night." The pair were first spotted around 2:30 a.m. in the waters near Saysutshun Island. A security guard called police to report the small dinghy, which didn't appear to have any lights on.
'Crime of sadness': Sentencing hearing for woman who left body of newborn in dumpster
An Alberta judge says he will not consider jail time for the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
Opening reception of U of C art exhibition postponed
The Friday opening reception of Prairie Interlace: Weaving, Modernisms and the Expanded Frame, 1960-2000 scheduled for 5 p.m. has been postponed due to the Queen's death, the University of Calgary announced Friday.
Big shoes to fill for King Charles III as Calgarians reflect on Queen's passing
Calgarians saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II are reflecting on the great reign of the longest serving British monarch in history, but now questioning what the future holds for her son Charles.
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after northeast Edmonton stabbings
A 25-year-old man was charged after one man was killed and two women were injured in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday. Clarence Lawrence was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Online or in person, Albertans invited to send condolences to Royal Family
The provincial government is ensuring Albertans have an opportunity to offer their condolences to the Royal Family upon Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday.
Alberta Opposition demands meetings with grocery chains over affordability concerns
Alberta's Opposition wants answers from two national grocery store chains as some staple food prices increased well above inflation rates in the last year.
'Who would say no?': Ontario senior loses $2K in scam after being approached for help
An Ontario woman lost $2,000 in a taxi scam after being approached by a woman claiming she needed help paying a fare in a parking lot a week ago.
Toronto woman 'insulted and infuriated' after wheelchair broken on Air Canada flight
A Toronto woman is speaking out after her wheelchair was damaged this week while travelling with Air Canada on a flight to Tel Aviv.
Book of condolences for the Queen set up at Ontario legislature, signed by Ford
Ontario's premier and lieutenant governor have signed a book of condolences for the Queen at the legislature.
Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of woman in LaSalle
A 50-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old mother of three in Montreal's LaSalle borough.
Quebec Liberal candidate apologizes for comments on PQ candidate who appeared in explicit video
A Quebec Liberal candidate has apologized for his comments about Parti Quebecois candidate Andreanne Fiola, who appeared in an explicit video, insinuating he would not have hired her to run.
Quebec police watchdog to investigate civilian death during RCMP raid this week
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death earlier this week of a 42-year-old man during a police operation involving the RCMP.
'Built to produce': Big Sky Studios ready to bring large film productions to Manitoba
A new film and television studio space in Winnipeg is opening its doors next week, hoping to attract large-scale film and television productions to Manitoba.
BREAKING | Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
Sask. man recounts tearing down road in chase after stabbing suspect
Myron Toner didn't think much when he saw a man outside a friend's house near Wakaw, Sask. Wednesday afternoon.
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
Driver caught going 142 km/h fined nearly $1K
A $932 fine and a vehicle impound was recently issued to a motorist clocked at more than 140 km/h, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Maritimers share their experiences meeting Queen Elizabeth II
Russell Simpson and Mayann Francis are two Maritimers from two separate walks of life who share something remarkable in common.
In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Maritimes
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited the Maritimes on numerous occasions. CTVNewsAtlantic.ca has collected photos of Queen Elizabeth II's tours of the Maritime provinces.
Londoners reflect on Queen Elizabeth II lasting legacy, royal visits to the forest city
Both current and former politicians in London are paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
After school scare: Family frantic when little girl doesn’t come home from school
A family in Aylmer, Ont. is thankful their six-year-old girl is home safe and sound after an after school scare on the first day of school Wednesday.
Tech expo brings cutting edge robots to cottage country
Kayden Read is 11 years old and is controlling a highly sophisticated robot that can locate and detonate bombs, with a joystick.
Temiskaming Shores teen identified as victim killed Highway 11 crash
The victim of the Aug. 31 crash between a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle on Highway 11 in Pacaud Township, near Englehart, has died.
Laurentian says it can pay creditors a year earlier than expected
Thanks to a plan to sell its real estate to the province, Laurentian University announced Friday afternoon it will be able to pay creditors a year earlier than expected.
Not just an older person's disease: North Bay man shares his story
A two-day music festival and beach volleyball tournament are happening on the weekend in downtown North Bay in support of a 31-year-old local paramedic battling stage 4 colon cancer.
Fire in Waterloo’s University District forces dozens to evacuate
Four people have been displaced after what investigators are calling an accidental fire in Waterloo’s University District.
SIU charges Woodstock officer after collision with cyclist
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it’s found reasonable grounds to believe a Woodstock police officer committed criminal offences when he attempted to stop a man on a bicycle and the cyclist subsequently fell, sustaining serious injuries.
Paramedics prepare for potential increase in calls as students flood back to Waterloo
With students back for another year, and one large destructive party already in the books, local paramedics and hospitals are preparing for a potential increase in emergency room visits.