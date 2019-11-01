VANCOUVER – TransLink is asking the public to weigh in on its plans for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, including the proposed placement of the tracks.

On Friday, the transit provider opened its second round of public consultations on the project, which involves an online survey and five open houses where people can have their say.

One of the survey questions asks for any potential concerns around the placement of the guideway, which TransLink is planning to install along the Fraser Highway.

According to the proposal, different sections of the Expo Line extension will "run on the north and south sides of the roadway or in the middle of the road."

The entire length of the 16-kilometre line will be elevated, which planners said should cost less to build and have less of an impact on traffic.

TransLink's proposal includes eight stops beginning at 140 Street in Surrey and ending at 203 Street in Langley. The transit provider estimates it will take 22 minutes to get from one end to the other.

But the line will likely have to be built in two stages because the currently available funding – $1.63 billion that was initially earmarked for Surrey's scrapped Light Rail Transit project – is only enough to bring the line to 166 Street in Fleetwood, the fourth proposed stop on the way to Langley.

TransLink expects that section will move 39,900 people daily by the year 2035, and 44,200 by the year 2050.

The second stage will be constructed when the additional funding required – estimated at around $1.42 billion – "is available," according to TransLink's plan. It's unclear how long it could take to secure the necessary funds.

The transit provider still needs government approval on its business case before it can begin construction on the first stage.

TransLink invited anyone interested in giving feedback on its plans to fill out its online survey or attend one of its open houses, which are being held on Nov. 7, 12, 13, 14 and 16 at various locations.

More details are also available online on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project website.