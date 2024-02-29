Have you seen Navdeep Kaur? RCMP searching for woman missing from Surrey for a week

Mounties in Surrey have renewed their appeal for information they hope will help locate a woman who has been missing for a week.

Navdeep Kaur, 28, was last seen on Feb. 22 at 10:30 p.m. on 123 Street near 78 Avenue, a media release issued Thursday says. Police initially alerted the public that Kaur was missing on Feb. 24.

"Family and police have not been able to locate her. It is out of character for Navdeep not to contact her family. Family and police are very concerned for her well-being," it reads.

Kaur is described as South Asian, standing 5'5" tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has long, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-26332. Anyone who was in the area from which she went missing between 10 p.m. on Feb 22 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 and may have dashcam or CCTV video is also being asked to contact investigators.