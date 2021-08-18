VANCOUVER -- The first public inquiry to be conducted by B.C.'s Human Rights Commissioner's Office will focus on the rise of hate incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Kasari Govender announced the inquiry Wednesday morning, saying it'll include a year-long investigation.

"We have all watched in fear as disease has ravaged humanity during the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented global event," Govender said. "Many of us have also felt helpless as we've watched hate grow in the shadow of that pandemic."

Govender said in her announcement that hundreds of racist incidents have already been reported in B.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that B.C. has reported the most incidents per capita in North America.

"Many of us are uncomfortable acknowledging hate because we want to think of our country as a peaceful, respectful place," Govender said. "But the truth is, hate is here and from all accounts, it is growing."

Govender insisted that while the pandemic "has enflamed the problems of hate and white supremacy in B.C., it did not create them."

The commissioner said hate "in all its forms" will be investigated during the inquiry, not just racism and racial hate.

"For example, hate that is perpetuated against a person or a group on the basis of their religion, their gender identity, their Indigeneity, their sexual orientation or whether they live in poverty or without a home," she explained.

This topic was chosen for the first inquiry, Govender said, because of "a significant increase in reported hate-related incidents."

The commissioner explained that for the purposes of the inquiry, something will be considered a "hate incident" if a person or group who experienced it or witnessed it believe it happened "because of prejudice" and that it was "intended to or did significantly dehumanize, humiliate, degrade, injure, silence or victimize the targeted individual."

The inquiry will look into what's caused the apparent rise in hate incidents during the pandemic and what kind of hate incidents have been experienced, Govender said.

The public input phase of the inquiry is expected to open in the fall and won't begin until after the federal election on Sept. 20.

"During the course of the inquiry we will seek input from the public in a variety of ways including surveys, written submissions, emails and telephone calls," Govender said.

Govender was appointed to her role in September 2019. She said the inquiry is an official review that will gather information like witness statements and make recommendations. It is not legally binding and government is not obligated to implement the recommendations.

"Our inquiry report will make recommendations for ways to address, prevent, react to and manage outbreaks of hate during times of social upheaval now during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and into the future," Govender said.

"It is critical for British Columbia to be better prepared to prevent and respond to hate during global health, economic and social crises in order to protect our human rights during turbulent times."