Halloween market, harvest celebration among things to do in Vancouver this Thanksgiving long weekend

The biggest event on many people's calendars this long weekend will be gathering with loved ones for a Thanksgiving meal. But there are plenty of other activities on offer in Vancouver to enjoy before, after, or maybe even instead of turkey and stuffing.

Here's a look at several things to do in Vancouver on the first weekend of October.

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS MARKET

If Halloween is the October holiday that excites you, there's an early opportunity to get in the spooky spirit at the Croatian Cultural Centre Saturday and Sunday.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Market returns for "a celebration of the wacky, weird and wonderful" with more than 75 vendors.

Costumes are encouraged, according to organizers.

Tickets are $4 in advance and $5 at the door, and weekend passes can be purchased in advance for $7. Children ages 13 and under can enter for free.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

HARVEST DAYS AT VAN DUSEN GARDEN

For an outing that's more Thanksgiving and less Halloween, consider checking out Harvest Days at Van Dusen Botanical Garden.

"Our veggie garden and maze area will be transformed for fall with fun photo areas, activities and entertainment, tasty treats, and more," write organizers on the City of Vancouver website.

Admission varies in price from $6.15 for young children to $12.30 for adults under 65, with kids ages 4 and under admitted for free.

Tickets must be booked in advance online for one of three sessions each day. Each ticket also allows all-day general admission to the garden.

Harvest Days festivities will be held on Saturdays and Sundays throughout October, as well as on Thanksgiving Day.

LIONS AND CANUCKS PLAY FRIDAY

Sports fans will start their weekends at B.C. Place and Rogers Arena, as both the Lions and Canucks will be in action Friday night.

The BC Lions host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a battle for supremacy in the CFL's West Division. While both clubs have already locked up playoff berths, the winner of Friday's game will be in prime position to take the top seed and the right to host the West Final.

The stakes are considerably lower for the Vancouver Canucks, who host the Calgary Flames in their final tune-up before the regular season begins next week.

MONSTER JAM AT PACIFIC COLISEUM

If monster trucks are more your speed, Pacific Coliseum will play host to Monster Jam this weekend.

Four shows are scheduled, with the first one slated to begin at 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon shows are preceded by a "pit party" that gives fans the opportunity to see the massive trucks up close, meet drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures.

Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased through the Monster Jam website.

DISCOVER JAPAN

Those looking for free activities also have options this weekend, including the "Discover Japan" event at Pacific Arts Market.

Part of BC Culture Days, the four-hour celebration of Japanese art and culture will feature origami sessions, calligraphy art sessions and small language lessons, as well as food and live music, according to organizers.

The festivities start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Arts Market, 1448-1450 W. Broadway. Admission is free, but donations are welcome, and donors will receive a special gift bag.

DRINK TEA AND PAINT KOI

Also on Saturday at 1 p.m., Chinatown Together is inviting the public to join in a guided watercolour painting class in Sun Yat-Sen public park.

"Tea and supplies will be provided while you paint your own artwork to take home," the event listing reads.

"There will be a traditional tea ceremony and snacks for you to enjoy while you paint. The event is all ages and a great opportunity to bond as a community."

Art supplies are limited, so those who are able to are encouraged to bring their own.

Organizers of the event describe it as "an opportunity for community to come together to occupy space to practice our culture" in the face of gentrification of the neighbourhood.