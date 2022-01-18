Gyms relieved, nightclubs disappointed as B.C. updates COVID-19 restrictions

In December, as the number of Omicron cases started to surge, B.C.’s provincial health officer ordered fitness facilities and liquor-only establishments to close their doors.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced gyms could re-open on Jan. 20 – but pubs and nightclubs must remain closed until at least Feb. 16.

“So industry is frustrated,” said Jeff Guignard with the B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees.

“The challenge is for businesses like nightclubs, which do have a path forward providing they can offer full meal service, which they can do with a food truck or a catering company, but that’s not going to work for all establishments."

Guignard is now asking the province to extend the COVID-19 relief grants to businesses that remain closed for another month, and increase it to $10,000 per business.

“We have no confidence at all the orders will not be added or extended after Feb. 15. I think that information doesn’t exist yet, so we will have to wait and see where we are, which means another month of holding our breath,” said Guignard.

At Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness, staff are being called back and equipment is being cleaned in anticipation of a Thursday re-opening.

Director of operations Carl Ulmer said his heart goes out to businesses that have to remain closed, but he’s relieved gyms can welcome back members.

“In terms of mental health, we needed gyms to get back open,“ said Ulmer. “We provide a service above and beyond paying taxes and employing people, we provide health and wellness for British Columbians.”

He says Club 16 has already spaced out its equipment to abide by Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order to maintain seven square metres of space for every member.

“We don’t have a booking system, we are confident our capacity will allow our members to come in and out with ease,” Ulmer said, adding if there is wait time it should be short, and everyone will be held to an hour and half maximum in the gym.

While members are not required to wear masks while they’re exercising, Ulmer and Henry are both encouraging them to keep the mask on for their work out, if they can.

“Our staff are wearing masks at all times, we are staying distanced, we are cleaning equipment before and after use, we are cleaning high touch points,” said Ulmer.

He hopes the extra precautions will be enough to bring members back after a four week absence, adding “We are super excited to open on Thursday at 10 a.m.”