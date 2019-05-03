

The popular North Vancouver trek known as "nature's StairMaster" has officially opened for the 2019 season.

The Grouse Grind reopened Friday morning, and dozens were already tackling the climb within the first few hours.

Among the eager people passing through the gate was Lululemon founder Chip Wilson.

He said he had back surgery three months ago, so it now takes him over an hour to complete the trail.

"But that's not the point of it. It's the fun I have with the people that I do it with," the 63-year-old said.

When asked what his advice was for recreational Grouse Grinders, he said, "Don't wear polyester shirts, don't wear your dress shoes and wear a long-sleeve shirt that you can wrap around your waste once you get too hot."

He told media at the base of the trail that he likes to do the Grind a few times a week – something others gathered by the gates on opening day said as well.

The gate was open by Metro Vancouver around 6 a.m., and in the hours since, there's been a steady stream of enthusiastic climbers heading uphill despite the rain.

The trail had officially been closed for the past few months for winter maintenance and other work including rock scaling and the removal of dangerous trees.

Friday was the first official day it was open this year, but some said they've been up near the top recently.

They warned that while it may feel warm at the base, hikers can still expect to see a bit of snow at the top.

They may also encounter Metro Vancouver park rangers, who are reminding people of the basics, including to bring water and wear proper shoes.

With a report from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott at the Grouse Grind