

CTV Vancouver





A Richmond police station had to be evacuated Thursday after someone dropped off three antique grenades for disposal.

The grenades, which predate the Second World War, were taken directly to the Steveston Community Policing Station shortly before 5 p.m. – which is not how authorities prefer to deal with vintage munitions.

As a result, the station had to be cleared out until a bomb disposal unit could arrive to safely carry the grenades away.

Authorities say anyone who has antique explosives they want to dispose of should call police, who will come and retrieve them.