Greater Vancouver Zoo temporarily closed, conservation officers on site

RCMP and conservation officers seen at the Greater Vancouver Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022. RCMP and conservation officers seen at the Greater Vancouver Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022.

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.

Pope Francis, left, and Cardinal Marc Ouellet arrive at the opening of a 3-day Symposium on Vocations in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

    NEW | Former Tamil migrant ship being dismantled in B.C.

    An abandoned cargo ship that once brought 76 Tamil migrants from Sri Lanka to British Columbia is being dismantled. The vessel was the first of two ships carrying Tamil asylum seekers to reach B.C.'s coastal waters more than a decade ago.

    The coast guard provided photos to CTV News on Tuesday showing the vessel's large steel hull in pieces at a marine salvage yard near Campbell River, B.C. (Canadian Coast Guard)

  • Volunteer rescuers save baby porpoise trapped on B.C. beach

    A dramatic rescue unfolded on the coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday evening. A young harbour porpoise was trapped on the shore along a popular resort area near Nanoose, B.C. Nathalie Marie was the first person to spot the marine mammal, which could easily be mistaken for a dolphin.

  • Sunken fishing boat off B.C. shifts into deeper water, leaks fuel in key orca habitat

    Crews are working to drain fuel from a sunken fish boat in U.S. waters just east of Vancouver Island before it fouls a key feeding ground for endangered southern resident killer whales. An update from the U.S. Coast Guard says the 15-metre Aleutian Isle has shifted since it went down Saturday off Washington state, near San Juan Island, roughly 25 kilometres east of Victoria.

