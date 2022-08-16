Greater Vancouver Zoo temporarily closed, conservation officers on site

People hoping to visit the Greater Vancouver Zoo were turned away at the gates Tuesday morning.

A brief message shared by the facility on Instagram and Facebook stories addressed the closure with no details.

"Important announcement for all zoo guests. The Greater Vancouver Zoo will remain closed for today," the post said, with a picture of the closed gates.

"Thank you for understanding!"

At the zoo, RCMP and conservation officers were seen in a parking lot.

One individual who tried to visit the zoo Tuesday morning told CTV News Vancouver they were turned away because of an "issue with an animal." They said nobody was being permitted in the park "due to public safety."

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Greater Vancouver Zoo for more information but hasn't received a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.