A fire burning dangerously close to Mission Hill Winery in West Kelowna has forced some residents to leave their homes.

The fire flared up late Saturday afternoon, and many witnesses, including the MLA for the area, posted photos to social media of the flames and smoke close to homes.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund told Castanet close to 50 homes on Gala View Drive and Royal Gala Drive have been evacuated.

"Tonight is one of those classic Okanagan evenings where we have wind blowing up the hill, and unfortunately in this case driving the fire towards the winery," he said.

Thirty firefighters are currently battling the blaze. Brolund said they're playing "catch and go" as they deal with varying wind conditions.

The winery itself was also evacuated, according to Castanet.