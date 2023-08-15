GPS tracking device in delivery van helps Richmond RCMP arrest 2 carjacking suspects

Two men in their late 20s are in custody in Richmond after they allegedly held a delivery driver at gunpoint and stole his van.

Mounties say the driver was not harmed in the robbery, which reportedly happened in the 5600 block of Cooney Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Richmond RCMP explained in a statement Tuesday that the van, like most delivery vehicles, was equipped with GPS tracking.

That’s how police were able to follow the van into Surrey, where they arrested a 29-year-old man in the 7000 block of 149A Street and recovered the stolen vehicle, according to the release.

A 27-year-old man later turned himself into Surrey RCMP.

In the statement, Richmond RCMP commended the neighbouring police agencies that assisted with the pursuit, including the Delta Police Department, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.

An investigation has been launched and Richmond RCMP is appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam video related to the carjacking.

“We are very interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in the Cooney Road or surrounding area on Aug. 13 from noon to 12:30 p.m.,” reads the release.

Investigators can be reached at 604-278-1212. The file number for this case is 2023-25541.