VICTORIA -- Attorney General David Eby introduced legislation Wednesday that will allow ICBC to move to what the government calls an "enhanced care" model and what many refer to as a "no-fault" style insurance system.

The NDP government claims changing to a new model will save drivers, on average, 20 per cent on their insurance and will increase the benefits available to those injured in a crash. The changes also allow ICBC to offer pre-litigation payments.

Many refer to the switch as one to “no-fault style” insurance because it takes away the ability of people to sue except in specific circumstances. The government insists on calling it enhanced care.

Another proposed amendment to the Insurance Corporation Act bans future governments from taking surpluses from the ICBC's optional insurance programs and applying the funds to other programs or services.

If the legislation is passed, the new model would take effect May 1, 2021.