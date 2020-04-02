VANCOUVER -- Looking for cheap gas? Several stations throughout Metro Vancouver are now selling gas for less than $1 per litre.

On Thursday morning, gas was selling for 95.9 cents per litre at the Shell station on East 12th Avenue near Clark Drive. There were also several stations in Vancouver selling gas for 97.9 cents per litre, including the Super Save at Clark Drive and 12th Avenue.

Around noon, several stations in the Fraser Valley were selling gas below 90 cents.

The cheapest gas for sale in B.C. on Thursday was 69.9 cents per litre at Costco in Prince George, according to tracking site GasBuddy.com.

In contrast, prices were closer to 140 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver in March, and in April 2019, gas prices climbed to nearly 173 cents a litre at many stations in the region.