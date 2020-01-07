VANCOUVER -- A train derailment in northern B.C. has prompted an investigation by Canada's Transportation Safety Board.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, the TSB said a team was heading to Kitwanga, B.C. after getting reports that a Canadian National Railway freight train derailed in the morning.

According to CN Rail, 34 train cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks.

"There is no threat to public safety as no dangerous goods are involved and there are no fires or injuries and no product has entered the adjacent Skeena River," an emailed statement from CN Rail said.

The TSB is working to gather information and assess the incident. CN Rail said the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.