

CTV News Vancouver





Symphony enthusiasts will be treated to free or low-cost concerts in Metro Vancouver thanks to a $1 million grant from the province to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

Over the next three years, two of VSO's programs will be supported under the grant: Day of Music – an annual celebration with hours of free concerts at several venues – and the Making Music Accessible and Affordable initiative.

On Sunday, VSO partnered with the Vancouver Park Board to bring its annual free open-air concert to Sunset Beach.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare said the "the free concert at Sunset Beach is just one example of how this funding will help make amazing entertainment more accessible and affordable for people in their communities."

"I’m proud to support cultural events like this, and I can't wait to hear the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in such a fantastic outdoor venue," she added.

The province said the funding will help 50,000 people enjoy free concerts this year and VSO hopes to double that number at future concerts over the next five years.

"We’re thankful to the B.C. government for contributing to our Tomorrow Starts Today fund to help make music more affordable and accessible," said Kelly Tweeddale, president, Vancouver Symphony Society in a news release.

"We now ask the community to join the province to take advantage of the one-to-one matching opportunity that will help remove barriers to attendance through all types of musical programming in a wide range of performance venues."