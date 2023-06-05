Fraser Valley wildfires prompt evacuation concerns

Wildfires are burning out of control near Harrison Lake in the Fraser Valley, prompting community concerns about potential evacuations as the forecast calls for a continuation of hot and dry conditions.

In the small community of Harrison, the smell of smoke lingers and the mountains have a thin haze as the fires scorch dozens of hectares.

As crews attempt to tackle the flames and bring the blazes under control, communities are growing more concerned.

Ed Wood, Harrison’s first-term mayor, says the most recent fire was sparked on Sunday just over the mountain from the historic Harrison Hot Springs Hotel.

He says it does not currently pose a threat to the village, but with the tourism season about to begin, he’s worried there is not an adequate evacuation route or plan.

“We need to come to a solution for it,” said

Wood says with the threat of fires, the community needs to invest in fire prevention measures.

He is calling on council to begin the process of hiring afull-timee fire chief that would also serve as a community manager.

“We have a lot of forest around us and we want to preserve it. Life is my number one priority,” said Wood.

On Monday, nearby Sts'ailes Nation, held a meeting with local officials as the fires burned just 16 kilometres away. Chief Ralph Leon Jr. and the group are holding regular meetings to prepare for the event of an evacuation and to help those suffering from the smoke to find accommodations.

Leon says as of Monday, afternoon dozens of firefighters have been deployed to the fires but he is also urging the public to do its part.

“So many things can be preventable,” said Chief Leon.

“Just be careful. When you come into not only our backyard but any backyard.”

The Coastal Fire Centre is monitoring the fires, along with others sparked amid increased fire activity.

“There’s been 13 wildfire starts in the last seven days,” said Kimberly Kelly, fire information officer.

Since April 1, there have been 59 wildfires in the region and 40 have been definitely identified as human-caused. The cause of the remaining 19 remains under investigation.

Fire crews are entering a week where Environment and Climate Change Canada expects a continuation of the unseasonably hot temperatures. The weather agency says a drop to normal conditions could arrive next week.