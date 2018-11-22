

CTV Vancouver





A local health authority is using virtual technology to help patients see specialists without leaving their hospital beds.

The virtual consultation system is already being used at three hospitals under Fraser Health, preventing the need for transportation to other facilities.

Cardiac patients at Surrey Memorial and Abbotsford Regional hospitals no longer have to be moved to Royal Columbian in New Westminster to see a heart specialist.

Prior to the virtual set up, a 30-minute consultation often meant a six hour trip. But with the help of video conferencing, doctors can now assess patients through web cams.

"Imagine the cost savings in terms of ambulance attendants, transportation costs and the inconvenience to the patients, as well as how many more patients we could serve, by using technology," said Dr. Anson Koo, program medical director for mental health.

The system is also being used to help patients treated for mental illness connect with community services before they are discharged.