

Tiffany Goodwein, CTV Vancouver





A former Vancouver police officer who worked with sex trafficking victims has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in a Surrey courtroom Wednesday.

Constable James Albert Stanley Fisher plead guilty to two counts of breach of trust and one count of sexual exploitation for incidents alleged to have occurred between August and December 2015.

Police Chief Adam Palmer told CTV News in 2016 that the alleged incidents involved a minor and an adult.

He was charged in December 2016 for three counts of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual assault, one count of breach of trust and one count of attempting to obstruct justice. Two more sexual assault charges and an additional charge of breach of trust were approved by the B.C prosecution service in May of last year.

Fisher served 29 years as an officer with the Vancouver Police Department and was a highly ranked member of the force.

He received a Chief Constable citation in 2015 for his work in investigating Vancouver pimp Reza Moazami and another award from the B.C government in 2014 for his commitment to safety and crime prevention.

His sentencing date is scheduled for June 29.