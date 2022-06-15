Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
Ryan Grantham, whose acting credits include a role on the Archie-Comics-inspired Netflix series "Riverdale," was in court Wednesday for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Grantham, 24, told the court he thought about shooting and killing his mother for days leading up to her death on March 31, 2020.
The court heard Barbara Waite, 64, was playing piano in their Squamish, B.C., townhome when her son fired one fatal bullet.
"My mother was a caring, compassionate, loving person," Grantham said in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday. "She did nothing to deserve what I did to her."
He then lit some candles, hung rosaries over the piano and said a few prayers before leaving their home with a plan for more bloodshed, the court heard.
His family sat in the front row and was overcome with emotion as he apologized.
"In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry almost seems pointless. But from every fibre of my being, I am sorry," Grantham said.
During his sentencing hearing, a forensic psychologist hired by the defence was quoted as saying that Grantham's mental state at the time was "far from normal," describing it as unstable, chaotic, ambivalent and fragile.
His lawyer, Chris Johnson, QC, argued Grantham's depressive disorder, cannabis use and isolation all contributed to his actions.
The court heard he was procrastinating in his studies at Simon Fraser University and had not been acting in a while, and he'd rationalized his actions because he didn't want his mother to see what he perceived as his failings.
Grantham's acting career appears from film websites to have begun in 2007 with roles in TV movies. His credits include "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "iZombie" and "Supernatural."
His last acting role was on "Riverdale," in which be played a teenage boy who took his father's truck without permission and accidentally killed Archie's father, Fred. The episode centred around the fatal hit-and-run is a tribute to actor Luke Perry, who'd died of a stroke earlier in the year.
Grantham had no acting jobs after that.
The court also heard he was contemplating a killing spree and had a printed map of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, with a plan to execute Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"I was in a rush and he was the only person I could think of, the most important person in Canada. Like, I could do something to make an impact," he told police at the time of his arrest, according to an agreed statement of facts.
The Crown prosecutor also outlined that Grantham was thinking about committing mass murders on the Lions Gate Bridge between Vancouver and North Vancouver, and at his university campus in Burnaby. He also considered suicide after fleeing his home, heading south and then east, the court heard. Instead he made the two-hour drive from Hope to Vancouver, where he turned himself in to police.
He told the court he's now committed to trying to do the right thing.
"The only way I can possibly justify going on living is if I live the rest of my life in a way that she would've been proud of, to be a better, honest, good person," Grantham told the court.
Johnson said his client is a much different person now than he was back in March 2020. He joined a men's support group at his remand centre and is showing a willingness to ask for help.
Grantham has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which carries with it a life sentence with parole ineligibility for 10 to 25 years.
The judge assigned to his case will deliver her decision at a later date.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rideau Hall issues statement on $100K in-flight catering bill during Gov. Gen.'s Middle East trip
Rideau Hall has issued a statement after it was revealed that Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24, saying she 'shares the public's concern' in regards to the expenses.
WATCH LIVE | Freeland delivering speech on inflation and Canada's economy
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
BREAKING | Tornado watch issued for Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa, warning of severe thunderstorms that could also produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
NEW | Justice minister to table bill responding to Supreme Court ruling on extreme intoxication
Justice Minister David Lametti will soon be tabling a new bill that is expected to address the recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling that deemed the law prohibiting the use of extreme intoxication as a defence for some crimes as unconstitutional.
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership run
Michelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman has received an apology from Air Canada after she missed a flight home to see her dying father.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who killed West Shore RCMP officer in drunk driving crash has statutory release reinstated
The man convicted of killing West Shore Mountie Sarah Beckett in a drunk driving crash in 2016 has had his statutory release reinstated after it was cancelled for failing a drug test.
-
'Don't need divisiveness': Victoria coffee roaster sparks conversation about employment equity
A Victoria therapist who works with the LGBTQ2S+ community on employment opportunities says she appreciates the roaster's intention, but that it failed in its execution.
-
Travel on the rebound, but operators say ArriveCAN app still holding people back
Tom Parsons is about to embark on a very important trip, one he has been putting off for a while.
Calgary
-
Calgary driver clocked at 135 km/h in construction zone during poor conditions
A driver has been charged after speeding through a construction zone on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary.
-
Forest Lawn shooting victim dies in hospital, suspect charged
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
Flood concerns and downed trees: Calgary cleans up after storms
The City of Calgary is providing an update on its ongoing response to river flood concerns and wind gusts that toppled large trees earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Scene of crash at Fox Drive, Whitemud Creek puzzles passersby
The remnants of a crash puzzled Whitemud Park users early Thursday morning.
-
Edmonton to learn today if it will act as Canadian host for 2026 World Cup
Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto will find out Thursday which city or cities will host FIFA's 2026 World Cup in Canada.
-
Alberta students excited for a more normal end to classes after COVID-19 disruptions
Some Alberta senior high school students say they feel grateful for being able to mark the last day of classes without public health restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Toronto
-
WEATHER ALERTS
WEATHER ALERTS | Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Toronto Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for the Greater Toronto Area, while some parts of Ontario are under tornado watches.
-
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
-
Severe thunderstorms, potential tornadoes expected to hit Quebec
The hot and humid weather Montreal has been experiencing this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms on Thursday, Environment Canada says, warning that there's even potential for tornadoes.
-
Under Bill 96, Quebec will issue all birth and death certificates only in French
Under language law Bill 96, the Quebec government will issue not only all marriage certificates in French, but birth and death certificates, too. This promises to create headaches for people hoping to use these documents in many countries that require certified translations, including the U.K. and U.S.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg orders evacuation of Exchange District heritage building over fears of collapse
A heritage building in Winnipeg's Exchange District had to be vacated over concerns a damaged beam could lead to a potential collapse.
-
City parks paving request for Winnipeg art supply store
A local art supply store no longer has to worry about a parking lot dispute with the city.
-
11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba; hospitalizations drop
The Manitoba government is reporting an additional 11 deaths from COVID-19 in its weekly report.
Saskatoon
-
'Everybody is in shock': Sask. man allegedly killed by neighbour's 2 dogs
A Saskatchewan man was killed by a pair of dogs, according to his family.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plant
Upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
Woman accused of deliberately sparking Prince Albert event centre blaze asks to enter rehab
The woman charged with arson in a fire that destroyed the Prince Albert's Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre has asked for permission to attend an out-of-province drug rehabilitation program.
Regina
-
Regina group advocating for Naloxone training in high schools
The Advanced Coronary Treatment Foundation recently announced that Naloxone training will be added to their free CPR training classes currently offered in Canadian high schools.
-
Southey RCMP seek suspect in sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation, after a girl was reportedly assaulted in Govan, Sask. the evening of June 9.
-
Regina man facing multiple child pornography charges: police
A Regina man is facing multiple charges associated with child pornography, following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Atlantic
-
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman has received an apology from Air Canada after she missed a flight home to see her dying father.
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union ponders how to restore gains taken by unconstitutional law
The union representing Nova Scotia teachers is pondering options to restore the losses its members incurred because of an unconstitutional law that imposed a labour contract on them in 2017.
-
'We are doing everything possible': IWK warns about long waits, overcrowding in emergency department
There's a crisis in the emergency department at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. A recent surge of patients at the children's hospital is leading to long wait times and overcrowding.
London
-
80-year-old woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in Sarnia
Sarnia police say the person who died in a crash on Wednesday was an 80-year-old woman.
-
'He was quite stunned': Van driver OK after vehicle flipped
A van ended up on its side after a two vehicle crash on Wharncliffe Road South Thursday morning.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPS
Police in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie exploring green burials.
The city of Sault Ste. Marie is looking into offering green alternatives for burying the deceased.
-
OPP lay more charges against Hamilton man and woman
A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton.
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
Kitchener
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Reports of gun shots sparks heavy police presence in Kitchener: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.