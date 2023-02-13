Former IIO investigators complain of bullying in ‘hostile work environment’

The head of British Columbia’s Independent Investigations Office says hiring and retaining qualified investigators has been challenging, which has hampered the agency’s ability to complete investigations in a timely manner.

Earlier this month, Chief Civilian Director of the IIO Ron MacDonald, blamed the problem on inadequate compensation packages at the province’s civilian police watchdog.

Since then, several former IIO employees, including some investigators, have reached out to CTV News with a much different characterization of what is happening within the organization.

CTV News has agreed not to identify the former employees by name because they fear professional repercussions for speaking out against their former employer.

One former investigator provided CTV News with a copy of a letter that was submitted anonymously to then Deputy Attorney General Richard Fyfe in May of 2021, which outlines a number of concerns.

“Certain behaviours of the current Chief Civilian Director (CCD) and management have led to a hostile work environment for IIO employees, contrary to the values of the BC Public Service,” the letter states. “This has been going on for years at the IIO with no signs of improvement.”

In conversations with CTV News, multiple former investigators complained of belittling behaviour directed at people offering suggestions and constructive criticism to executives.

In an interview, MacDonald denied the allegations.

“People are encouraged, quite frankly, to come forward with ideas and problems if they have them,” he said. “We also say, if you have a problem, come forward with a solution too.”

The letter goes on to allege there is a culture of bullying within the IIO and specifically mentions MacDonald.

“…Many employees have felt belittled, demeaned, and disrespected by the CCD and/or current and past members of the executive and management,” the investigator said in the letter to Fyfe.

MacDonald said he was taken aback by the claims made in the letter.

”That is absolutely false. The BCPSA, the Public Service Agency has looked into this matter already, and they found that there was no reason for them to continue the investigation,” he said.

David Eby, now B.C.’s premier, was Attorney General at the time the investigator wrote to Fyfe.

It is not clear if the now retired Deputy AG brought the letter to Eby’s attention or what action, if any, was taken to investigate the claims.

CTV News reached out to current Attorney General Niki Sharma to request an interview – which was not granted.

Asked about the situation on her way into the legislative chamber in Victoria on Monday, Sharma said she did not have the details in front of her.

“We take the issues with the IIO very seriously,” she said. “It’s very important for the functioning of the justice system for that to be operating.”

She did not answer whether a comprehensive workplace review might be necessary to restore confidence in the IIO.

“We’ll get back to you today for sure,” Sharma said, but nobody from her office did get back to CTV News after that.

Instead, the Ministry of Finance, which oversees the BCPSA, emailed late in the day to say that it cannot report on the specifics of the complaint due to privacy reasons.

The IIO is tasked with investigating whether police action or inaction played a role when someone is seriously injured or killed during or after an interaction with police.

The agency currently employs 19 investigators and has 17 vacant investigator positions on what should be a team of 36 employees.