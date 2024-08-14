Former Conservative MP, cabinet minister Chuck Strahl dies

Former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl has died at the age of 67.

Strahl was first elected in 1993 and represented the B.C. riding of Chilliwack–Fraser Canyon until his retirement in 2011.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Strahl a "dear friend" in a social media post Wednesday.

"Chuck's unwavering commitment to our movement and his deep love for Canada were part of everything he did," Poilievre said.

"He was a man of principle, integrity and compassion, and a foundational member of our Conservative party."

First elected as a Reform Party MP, Strahl held multiple cabinet portfolios in the government of former prime minister Stephen Harper. That included posts as the minister of agriculture, transport and what was then called Indian affairs and northern development.

His son, MP Mark Strahl, said in a statement from the family posted on social media that Strahl died after a battle with mesothelioma.

They said despite his political success, Strahl never lost sight of the importance of family, friends and his Christian faith.

Born to a logging family, Strahl was married to his wife, Debby Bateman, for nearly 50 years, and the two had four children and 13 grandchildren, the statement said.

"Dad was so proud of his wife, children, their spouses and his grandchildren and considered them his greatest joy and legacy," the family said.

Former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird said in a social media post Strahl was "among the most honourable, decent (and) respectable people I have ever met," and that his "good nature" and "infectious humour" would be missed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.