Former BC Lions player Joshua Boden is facing multiple charges in connection with a domestic dispute in New Westminster last week.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an alleged altercation between a man and woman on Sunday, May 6. Boden was not at the scene when officers arrived, triggering a multi-day search for the 31-year-old.

The former wide receiver was arrested without incident on Wednesday on Sixth Street in New Westminster.

Boden is facing multiple charges, including two counts of assault, failing to comply with conditions of recognizance, dangerous driving and driving while prohibited.

“We’re thankful that he was located only a few days after the alleged offenses and that there were no issues during his arrest,” Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

Boden remains in custody and is set to appear in court next week.