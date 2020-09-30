VANCOUVER -- Right now many of us are felling just plain tapped out. Dealing with working from home and managing children during the pandemic doesn't leave a lot of time for taking care of ourselves. But we should, and there are some easy, healthy fixes right at your fingertips – in the fridge.

Like so many people, Jessica Ordonez is balancing working from home, helping her family and the many tasks that demand her energy.

"I have to make sure everyone is fed and eating and has enough sleep, they're getting bathed, do the laundry, do the cooking, do the cleaning," she says. "These are the normal kinds of things that happen throughout the day."

Extra stress, unhealthy habits like overeating and overdrinking, lack of exercise and even boredom can take a toll.

"A lot of days I do feel exhausted," Ordonez says.

The good news is that nutrition can help us feel better and there are some foods that can even help boost your energy levels.

Carbohydrates have an important place in your diet, but do yourself a favour and pick the ones that help fight fatigue. These are slow carbs, like whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables that are packed with nutrients and fibre.

"Carbs supply glucose," says Consumer Reports' Trisha Calvo. "Slow carbs release glucose steadily, whereas the refined carbs in white flour and sugar can cause glucose spikes and crashes, and that can make you feel tired."

Protein is another energy booster. It helps build your muscles, making it easier for you to stay physically active and feel energetic.

"High quality sources of protein include lean meats and poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, nuts and beans," says Calvo.

And you might not be getting enough good sleep because you're dehydrated. A general guideline for men is about 15.5 cups of water per day, and for women it's 11.5. Foods with high water content, like many fruits and vegetables, count towards that goal.

Caffeine can really sap your sleep, so lay off the coffee at least six hours before your bedtime.

With files from Consumer Reports